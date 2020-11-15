Joyce Earlene Glover, 70, passed away peacefully in her home on November 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born to the late Ellis (Roy) and Mary Alice Mansell, she was also preceded in death by her brother Gary Mansell.
Joyce was a member of Sweet Adelines International's Virginia Coast Chorus for 25 years. She also sang with the quartet Fire and Ice. Wherever she was, music was likely in the air. Joyce was also a Master Gardener, church choir director, music teacher, and reflexologist. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend; and will be missed dearly.
Left to cherish her memory: her husband Grey Sr.; children Meredith, Grey Jr. (Jennifer), and Brian (Magdalena); grandchildren David, Shelby, Gavin, and Grey III.; twin sister Janice (Kenneth), sister-in-law Marilyn; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Due to COVID-19, the family will be holding a private memorial service on November 21, 2020, from 11am to 12pm. There will be a live stream of the memorial for any friends and family that wish to attend virtually. Afterward, the family will be receiving visitors in-person from 1:30pm to 4pm at a family residence. Please go to www.joyceglover.com
for all of the information about paying your respects. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's name to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
.