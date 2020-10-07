Joyce Elaine Bastian, 80, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on October 5, 2020.
Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Dollie Reason. She retired from Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home after many years of service. The kids from Ryan Academy were a big part of her life and she cherished the time with each and every one!
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 61 years, Robert "Bunny" Bastian of Norfolk; two daughters, Dollie Bastian and Vickie Starcher, both of Norfolk; son, Robert A. Bastian, Jr., and wife, Joan, of Hampton, VA; and two grandsons, Alex and Bobby Starcher.
A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Hollomon-Brown, Tidewater Dr. Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.