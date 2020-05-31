Joyce Gibson Barlow
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUFFOLK- Joyce Barlow, 92, died May 24, 2020. A native of Pound, VA, she was predeceased by husbands, Samuel J. Gibson, Sr. and Warren Barlow. Joyce retired from the Virginia DMV.

Suvivors include two daughters, Kitty Sue Gibson Davis and Joni Ann Gibson; son, Samuel J. Gibson, Jr.; two brothers, Roger Gibson and Tom Gibson; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be private. www.SturtevantFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home
2690 Bridge Road (Rte. 17)
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved