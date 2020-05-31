SUFFOLK- Joyce Barlow, 92, died May 24, 2020. A native of Pound, VA, she was predeceased by husbands, Samuel J. Gibson, Sr. and Warren Barlow. Joyce retired from the Virginia DMV.
Suvivors include two daughters, Kitty Sue Gibson Davis and Joni Ann Gibson; son, Samuel J. Gibson, Jr.; two brothers, Roger Gibson and Tom Gibson; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. www.SturtevantFH.com
Suvivors include two daughters, Kitty Sue Gibson Davis and Joni Ann Gibson; son, Samuel J. Gibson, Jr.; two brothers, Roger Gibson and Tom Gibson; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. www.SturtevantFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.