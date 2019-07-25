|
|
Norfolk, Va. - Joyce Gilliam Brown, 83 - a long-time resident of White Plains, New York, and a native of Norfolk Virginia, passed from this life on Friday, July 19, 2019. Known widely to the Norfolk community as the â€œGriotâ€ (â€œStoryteller"), Joyce Brown was predeceased by her husband Cleveland Brown and son Bertram Brown. She is survived by her son Barry Brown and daughter Deirdra Brown (John Watson) and a host of beloved family and friends. Wake service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby. Services will be held, 10am, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church (Bute St.). In lieu of flowers family requests donations to Ready Christian Academy, Norfolk, Va.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from July 25 to July 26, 2019