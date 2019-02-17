Resources More Obituaries for Joyce Clarke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joyce Gwaltney Clarke

Joyce Gwaltney Clarke, 85, of Virginia Beach, VA and Mt. Pleasant, SC passed away on January 23, 2019. Joyce was born on October 17, 1933 in Richmond, VA, only child of the late James Floyd Gwaltney and the late Edith Winn Gwaltney. Joyce graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond and Madison College (now JMU), majoring in Music Education. She was an accomplished vocalist and pianist and spent her life making music, performing in many concerts and musicals. Her first job upon graduation was as a high school music teacher and choral director at Oscar Smith High School in South Norfolk, VA. While singing in an outdoor theatre production in Williamsburg in the summer of 1954 ("The Common Glory"), she met a tall, handsome bass in the chorus who was to become the love of her life. She married John Clarke in 1957 and seamlessly integrated her musical talents into her life as a wife and mother, finding a musical niche wherever her husband's medical training took them. Upon settling in Virginia Beach in 1968, they became active members of Virginia Beach United Methodist Church and participants in the Charles Wesley Choir. Joyce soon became the Director of Music Ministries there where she developed and led a thriving program from 1969-1996. Her career in sacred music allowed her to combine her passion and skills as a musician with her deeply rooted Christian faith, attracting many accomplished musicians to enhance the worship experience of the church and the community as a whole. She led her choirs in performances in many US cities (including performances at The National Cathedral and Carnegie Hall) as well three international concert tours. Joyce was an amazing, supportive wife, mother and grandmother. Her home was filled with music, laughter and love. Her faith and her family were always her top priorities and she raised her three children to understand the importance of both. She also had many wonderful friends with whom she shared her life. Joyce will be remembered for her sunny personality and for her ability to summon up a song for any situation. She has been known to break into song or dance in public or private, whenever the mood struck her! She and her husband enjoyed many wonderful trips together and were avid boaters and UVA basketball fans. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, John Clarke; daughter and son-in-law Joye and Jim Wells of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son and daughter-in-law Brack and Dana Clarke of St. Augustine, FL; daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Hal Helmers of Louisville, KY; grandchildren Melanie and Jared Wells, Caroline and Leigh Henry; step-grandchildren Alyssa and Cami Cliburn, Jack and Henry Helmers; aunt Marguerite Bendall; cousins Jane Snellings, Waverly Winn and Gerri Abernathy; sisters-in-law Mary Lou Carter and Frances Clarke; nieces and nephews John Carter, Frances Carter McSherry, Daniel Carter, Dempsey Rice and Crissie Rice Ricketts. A memorial service will be held at Virginia Beach United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 2nd at 1:00 in the afternoon. A reception will be held following the service at the Princess Anne Country Club (3800 Pacific Ave). Memorials may be made to the Virginia Beach United Methodist Church Foundation (Joyce G. Clarke Music Fund), 212 19th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019