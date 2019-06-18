Joyce Hathaway Jordan



Joyce Hathaway Jordan, 85, died June 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ruth G and Howard Hathaway, Jr. She was predeceased by her husband Irving â€œChuckâ€ E. Jordan.



Joyce was a member of Suffolk Presbyterian Church and retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard where she worked in Human Services. After retirement her and Chuck lived for several years down in lower Currituck, Co. NC at Powellâ€™s Point. Joyce loved to quilt and was a master gardener.



She is survived by her children Susan McDaniel and husband William, Howard Jordan and wife LeAnne, Steve Jordan and wife Teresa, and JoAnne Holmes and husband Greg; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.



A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 1 PM in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St., Suffolk VA 23434 by Rev. Debbie Perry McCalla with burial to follow in Churchland Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Suffolk Humane Society, 412 Kings Fork Road, Suffolk VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.







