Joyce Herron Rudd, 76, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on June 3, 2020.Born in Charlottesville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Mitchell and Rose Herron. She retired as a Teacher's Aide.In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Rudd. Left to cherish her memory: two daughters, Michelle Sawyer and husband, Tracy, and Lisa Brown and husband, Brian; sister, Carolyn Pegram and husband, Charles; and grandchildren, Dustin Brown and wife, Molly, and Madeline Sawyer.A graveside service will be held at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens on Saturday, June 6, at 3 p.m. Snellings Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or the American Cancer Society . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com