Joyce Herron Rudd
Joyce Herron Rudd, 76, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on June 3, 2020.

Born in Charlottesville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Mitchell and Rose Herron. She retired as a Teacher's Aide.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Rudd. Left to cherish her memory: two daughters, Michelle Sawyer and husband, Tracy, and Lisa Brown and husband, Brian; sister, Carolyn Pegram and husband, Charles; and grandchildren, Dustin Brown and wife, Molly, and Madeline Sawyer.

A graveside service will be held at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens on Saturday, June 6, at 3 p.m. Snellings Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-1395
