|
|
Joyce Hodges Ramey, 90, passed away the morning of September 12, 2019 after
a short battle with cancer. She was the only child of Joseph J and Harriet Hodges and
was a lifelong resident of Norfolk. She graduated from Maury High School and received
her Bachelors Degree from UNC Chapel Hill. She worked for the City of Norfolk Public Health
Department for over 25 years.
Her passion for creating was reflected in her pottery and she was quite skilled at her craft.
She loved animals and was especially fond of her Siamese cat " Paulie".
We would like to thank her dear friend Pauline Gerhowick for her devoted friendship over the last 10 years
and the staff of Province Place DePaul for the care she received while living there.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019