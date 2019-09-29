Home

Joyce Hodges Ramey

Joyce Hodges Ramey Obituary
Joyce Hodges Ramey, 90, passed away the morning of September 12, 2019 after

a short battle with cancer. She was the only child of Joseph J and Harriet Hodges and

was a lifelong resident of Norfolk. She graduated from Maury High School and received

her Bachelors Degree from UNC Chapel Hill. She worked for the City of Norfolk Public Health

Department for over 25 years.

Her passion for creating was reflected in her pottery and she was quite skilled at her craft.

She loved animals and was especially fond of her Siamese cat " Paulie".

We would like to thank her dear friend Pauline Gerhowick for her devoted friendship over the last 10 years

and the staff of Province Place DePaul for the care she received while living there.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019
