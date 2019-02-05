|
|
Joyce Jeanette Wallace Holmes, 79, passed away February 2, 2019. She was born in Pinetown, NC the daughter of the late Archie Wallace, Sr. and Mary Sears Wallace. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Stanley Arthur Holmes, Jr. She was a member of Western Branch Community Church. Joyce is survived by her daughters, Loretta Holmes (Thomas), Diane King, Patty Braswell, Joyce Hoadley (Robert), Lynn Williams (Jerry); sons, Archie Holmes (Darlene), and Steve Holmes (Barbara); 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Kimbler; brother, Archie Wallace, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 12 noon at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Friends may join the family Thursday night for a visitation from 7-8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2019