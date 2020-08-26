1/1
Joyce K. Martin
1948 - 2020
Our beloved, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Minister Joyce K. Martin, of Norfolk Virginia, quietly slipped into eternal rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Sentara Leigh Hospital at 9:30 a.m. Minister Joyce K. Martin is the eldest of ten children and was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Mrs. Geraldine Hawkins on December 23, 1948. She graduated from Union Kempsville High School. She has attended Norfolk State University and Tidewater Community College. In July of 1973, she completed the Apprenticeship Program in the Norfolk Naval Shipyard becoming the first woman inside machinist. In January of 2004 Pastor Martin retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a GS-12 Production Controller. Pastor Martin is married to accomplished Gospel trumpet player Willie D. Martin, Sr., and they are blessed with two sons, Willie D. Martin, Jr., and Patrick K. Martin, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. After preparation in the "WORD", obedience to the â€˜HOLY SPIRIT and faithfulness to her church, the Olive Grove Baptist Church she accepted the call from the LORD to preach HIS GOSPEL. She was licensed to preach the Gospel by her pastor, the Reverend Harry A. Davis, DD, and her "Church Family" in March 1989, and was ordained on December 18, 1995. As an Associated Minister at Olive Grove Baptist Church she was the Superintendent of Sunday School, Assistant Youth Coordinator and a member of the Senior Choir. She also ministered every Sunday for ten years at the Historic Bute Baptist Church, Senior's Home. Minister Martin also ministered for eight years at the Norfolk Health Care Center on Princess Anne Road. She preached and rendered the international Bible School lesson every Monday and Wednesday mornings from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. on WTJZ Station 1270 where she had been for 15 years. On April 29, 2017 at the Olive Grove Baptist Church, Minister Joyce K. Martin was installed as pastor of "Transformed By The Word of God Ministries" by her pastor, Rev. Larry Williams, Sr., D-Min. She conducted her ministry at Riddick Funeral Services until December 9, 2018. On December 16, 2018, Pastor Martin was installed at their current church location, 810 Wood Street in Norfolk, Virginia. Pastor Martin lived to preach, teach, praise and encourage others, as she aspired to lead them to Jesus Christ, as they learned to trust God to save, nurture and prosper them through the Gospel. She believed and preached the Gospel to the "Glory of God". Minister Martin was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Baxter, her mother, Geraldine K. Hawkins, and her sister, Yvonne G. Brown. She leaves to cherish her memories; her husband, Willie D. Martin, Sr., two sons, Willie D. Martin, Jr. (Diane), and Patrick K. Martin, three granddaughters, Keyah (Shawn), Saleen, and Camrien, four grandsons, Dominique (Melinda), Kevin, Joseph (Diamond), and Isaiah, seven great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Karmen, Fallon, Joseph Jr., Julius, Caroline, and Collin. She also leaves one brother, John Robert Keeling, eight sisters, Yvonne Hill, Cindy Gilmore, Geraldine Rayner, Ruth Sneed, Annette, Portica, Sharon and Valarie Hawkins, and a special cousin Pamela Davis and a host of other family and friends. A visitation will be on August 27 from 2-8pm at Riddick Funeral Service; funeral service will be on Aug 28 11am at First Baptist Church Crestwood (75 persons maximum) followed by burial in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
RIDDICK FUNERAL SERVICES
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Crestwood
Funeral services provided by
RIDDICK FUNERAL SERVICES
1225 NORVIEW AVE
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-9010
7 entries
August 25, 2020
You had been my very best friend for over 35 years, and we spent countless hours talking about the Word of God back in the day. You will be missed by many as you were an ambassador on an assignment from God to touch many lives by praying and comforting them. May your legacy live within your family, friends, and loved ones for years to come. May God give the family peace and look to each other for strength in these trying times. Gwen
Gwendolyn Staton Matarita
Friend
August 25, 2020
Joyce was a God fearing women i met her when i joined church with my husband she married us 9yrs ago when she would see us in the store she always said that she loved us and always get on me about 2nd job she said "Don't you trust God love you minister Martin RIP
Lolita Felton
Friend
August 25, 2020
GREAT WOMAN OF GOD. RIH MY NNSY APPRENTICE SCHOOL CLASSMATE.
Jimmy Johnson
August 25, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Wendy Shambley
Friend
August 25, 2020
Rev Martin, I will always remember how you cared for my brother, Carey White, while he was living and how your words encouraged me and my family during his transition. Now you will receive your crown for that special calling and your service. May GOD continue to bless those you left behind.. Until we all meet again in the glorious city where Sabbath will have no end. Glory to our GOD.
Sandria White Hughes
Friend
August 25, 2020
Rev Martin, I will always remember how you were there for my brother , Carey White, while he was living and how you were there for me and my family when he transitioned. Your kind words of encouragement was proof of your special calling. Now you will receive your just reward. May GOD bless those special to you left behind. Until we meet again. God's Love.
Sandria White Hughes
Friend
August 25, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Martin family. May the love of God, give you peace, comfort and and strength

Blessings
Arlethia Lamb Sharpe
Arlethia Sharpe
Friend
