Our beloved, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Minister Joyce K. Martin, of Norfolk Virginia, quietly slipped into eternal rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Sentara Leigh Hospital at 9:30 a.m. Minister Joyce K. Martin is the eldest of ten children and was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Mrs. Geraldine Hawkins on December 23, 1948. She graduated from Union Kempsville High School. She has attended Norfolk State University and Tidewater Community College. In July of 1973, she completed the Apprenticeship Program in the Norfolk Naval Shipyard becoming the first woman inside machinist. In January of 2004 Pastor Martin retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a GS-12 Production Controller. Pastor Martin is married to accomplished Gospel trumpet player Willie D. Martin, Sr., and they are blessed with two sons, Willie D. Martin, Jr., and Patrick K. Martin, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. After preparation in the "WORD", obedience to the â€˜HOLY SPIRIT and faithfulness to her church, the Olive Grove Baptist Church she accepted the call from the LORD to preach HIS GOSPEL. She was licensed to preach the Gospel by her pastor, the Reverend Harry A. Davis, DD, and her "Church Family" in March 1989, and was ordained on December 18, 1995. As an Associated Minister at Olive Grove Baptist Church she was the Superintendent of Sunday School, Assistant Youth Coordinator and a member of the Senior Choir. She also ministered every Sunday for ten years at the Historic Bute Baptist Church, Senior's Home. Minister Martin also ministered for eight years at the Norfolk Health Care Center on Princess Anne Road. She preached and rendered the international Bible School lesson every Monday and Wednesday mornings from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. on WTJZ Station 1270 where she had been for 15 years. On April 29, 2017 at the Olive Grove Baptist Church, Minister Joyce K. Martin was installed as pastor of "Transformed By The Word of God Ministries" by her pastor, Rev. Larry Williams, Sr., D-Min. She conducted her ministry at Riddick Funeral Services until December 9, 2018. On December 16, 2018, Pastor Martin was installed at their current church location, 810 Wood Street in Norfolk, Virginia. Pastor Martin lived to preach, teach, praise and encourage others, as she aspired to lead them to Jesus Christ, as they learned to trust God to save, nurture and prosper them through the Gospel. She believed and preached the Gospel to the "Glory of God". Minister Martin was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Baxter, her mother, Geraldine K. Hawkins, and her sister, Yvonne G. Brown. She leaves to cherish her memories; her husband, Willie D. Martin, Sr., two sons, Willie D. Martin, Jr. (Diane), and Patrick K. Martin, three granddaughters, Keyah (Shawn), Saleen, and Camrien, four grandsons, Dominique (Melinda), Kevin, Joseph (Diamond), and Isaiah, seven great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Karmen, Fallon, Joseph Jr., Julius, Caroline, and Collin. She also leaves one brother, John Robert Keeling, eight sisters, Yvonne Hill, Cindy Gilmore, Geraldine Rayner, Ruth Sneed, Annette, Portica, Sharon and Valarie Hawkins, and a special cousin Pamela Davis and a host of other family and friends. A visitation will be on August 27 from 2-8pm at Riddick Funeral Service; funeral service will be on Aug 28 11am at First Baptist Church Crestwood (75 persons maximum) followed by burial in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.