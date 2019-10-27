|
|
Heaven is receiving the sweetest angel ever, Joyce Kaps Worley, age 90. Our amazing mother lost her 7-year battle with dementia on October 22, 2019. Through it all, she kept her infectious smile and spirit. Joy was a very fitting name for her because she was such a joy to anyone that met her. The family is so thankful that she is out of pain and can now be with her husband Gene, who passed away last year.
Back in the day, as a cheerleader for Alexander Park High School, she played on the basketball team and was involved in many school clubs and activities. She also met her husband, Craddock High School's star football player Gene Worley. She enjoyed working for the Norfolk Justice Insurance Agency in the Selden Arcade. She retired in 1957 with the birth of her first child.
She was the classic housewife of the 1960s and ran her household with a firm, but loving hand. She was involved with PTA, coached softball teams and volunteered in any way she could. She was actively involved in her yearly high school reunions until her diagnosis.
She was a very loving mother, grandmother and friend, always doing for others before herself. She loved horses, flowers and the changing fall leaves and trips to Williamsburg.
She was predeceased by her parents, Katherine and Herbert Kaps, sisters, Janie and Sandy and her beloved husband of 67 years, Gene Worley.
Cherishing her memory, are her children, Vicki Whited and husband Tim, Kim Worley Williams, Chip Worley and wife Kimberly, and grandchildren, Thomas Coghill, III, Jonathan & Blake Whited & Kyle Boettner.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, October 30th, at 11:00 a.m., at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please continue her joyful spirit by showing an act of kindness to someone that you care about or someone in need. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019