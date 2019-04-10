|
KNOTTS ISLAND - Joyce Marie Hodges, 75, died April 5, 2019. Joyce was born in Welch, WV to the late Paul H. and Effie Mae Beeman. She was an avid bingo player and bowler, but above all loved caring for her family, especially her grandchildren. Joyce was predeceased by a son, Martin â€œMarkyâ€ David Hodges and siblings, Gloria Jean Mayhew and James Paul Beeman. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Ricky Lee Hodges (Wendy), Melissa D. Burkett, and James M. Hodges; sisters, Paula Sue Beaver, Judy Sayers, Teresa Yurt, Linda Mullins, Shirley Scott, and Shelby Hanson; brothers, Michael and Johnny Beeman; grandchildren, Tina, Jennifer, Rick, Martin, Kristin, Clayton and Keegan; great grandchildren, Diamond, Hailey, Alyssa, Charlie, Savannah, Zoey, Emma, and Wyatt. A life celebration service will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at Knotts Island Baptist Church with Pastors Jack Koolman and Frank Jennings officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Knotts Island Cemetery Fund, 129 Wards Rd, Knotts Island, NC 27950. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019