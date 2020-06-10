Joyce McGhee Doss
Doss, Joyce McGhee, 88, passed away on May 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Marnie Johnson McGhee of Danville VA.

Ms. Doss was preceded in death by her siblings Shirley Vanhorn, Charlotte Bard, Larry McGhee, and Robert McGhee; and her husband James R. Doss. She is survived by her sisters Iris Holder of Black River Falls, WS; Laraine Brumberg of Richmond Va. And Dianne Delaney of Greensboro, NC.

Ms. Doss was a Registered Nurse and lived most of her adult life in Hampton, VA.

Grave side services and private interment were held at Zion United Methodist Church in Gretna, VA.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.
