Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Joyce Norsworthy Douglas Obituary
Joyce Norsworthy Douglas, 86, of Chesapeake, VA, went to be with the Lord on January 7th, 2020.

Born in Temple, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of Archie and Ida Norsworthy and was the widow of William W. Douglas, MD. She was a retired hospital social worker.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Debbie Esposito (Lou); grandchildren, Anthony Esposito and Rachel Massey (Sean); great-grandchildren, Hunter Esposito and daughter, Judy Reamy (Larry); sister, Barbara Clark; brothers, Wayne Norsworthy and Ray Norsworthy; step-son, William Douglas, Jr. (Jan); step-grandchildren, William III and Jamie; step-son, Steven Douglas (Mary); and step-grandchildren, Emily, Grace and John.

Joyce graduated from the University of Virginia with a Master's degree in social work. She worked at the Salem Veteran's Administration Hospital as a social worker until retirement. Joyce loved her work and it showed through her compassion to all she met, cared for and counseled.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Friday, January 17th, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, January 18th, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020
