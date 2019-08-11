|
Joyce P. Mitchell, 98, passed away on August 5, 2019.
She grew up on Long Island, NY, and moved to Virginia Beach in 1971. Joyce was a popular cosmetics and fragrance manager at Miller & Rhoads for 17 years until her retirement.
She was the widow of Merrill Mitchell. Prior to his death in 1992 they had been married 51 years.
She was the daughter of the late William & Theresa Penner, the granddaughter of the late Judge Leon Sanders and Bertha Sanders all of New York City, and sister of the late Stuart Penner of Virginia Beach.
Survivors include her devoted son, Lee Mitchell (Gail) of Virginia Beach and grandsons Brian Mitchell (Tatjana) and Joseph Mitchell Magen (Rotem), her sister Pat Hyman, and five great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date to be announced. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019