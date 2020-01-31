|
PORTSMOUTH - Joyce Robison Tippin, 84, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born on April 17, 1935 to the late Lyman and Estelle Robison; and retired as a receptionist for Dr. Sc Wu after more than 10 years of service. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church and the Fellowship Sunday School Class; and was also a Sunday School Teacher for over 22 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Troy A. Tippin.
She is survived by two daughters, Shari T. Harbison and her husband Doug and Connie T. Klyver; a sister, Gloria R. Metzger and her husband Don; and a brother, Lyman "Ben" Robison.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 in West Side Christian Church by Rev. Mark Poindexter and Rev. Aaron Brittain. Burial will be private in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the West Side Christian Church or .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 31, 2020