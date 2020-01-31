Home

Services
West Side Christian Church
535 Cherokee Rd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
West Side Christian Church
Joyce Robison Tippin


1935 - 2020
Joyce Robison Tippin Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Joyce Robison Tippin, 84, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born on April 17, 1935 to the late Lyman and Estelle Robison; and retired as a receptionist for Dr. Sc Wu after more than 10 years of service. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church and the Fellowship Sunday School Class; and was also a Sunday School Teacher for over 22 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Troy A. Tippin.

She is survived by two daughters, Shari T. Harbison and her husband Doug and Connie T. Klyver; a sister, Gloria R. Metzger and her husband Don; and a brother, Lyman "Ben" Robison.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 in West Side Christian Church by Rev. Mark Poindexter and Rev. Aaron Brittain. Burial will be private in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the West Side Christian Church or .

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 31, 2020
