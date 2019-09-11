|
|
Joyce S. Hedgpeth, 84, died on September 8, 2019. Joyce was a native of Fairmont, NC and was the daughter of Oswell and Mildred Snipes. The former "Miss Fairmont" was married to, the late, James R. Hedgpeth of Fairmont, NC and moved to Norfolk, VA in the late 1950's. After the birth of her 2 sons, the family moved to Virginia Beach in 1964. She was a long time member of Kempsville Baptist Church, where she taught First Grade Sunday School for 40 years. She loved traveling and spending time with family.
She is survived by her son, Steven and wife Lisa; granddaughter, Taylor; and grandson Jake, all of Mechanicsville, VA; and her son, Alan of Virginia Beach, VA. Also, survived by, her sister Jean Matthews and family, all of Fairmont, NC. Also, a special thanks to Mary Clark for being a wonderful long-term caregiver and friend.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. The family will receive friends at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Inurnment services will be private. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 11, 2019