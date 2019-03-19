Joyce Shirley Meiggs passed away on March 18, 2019, at the age of 71 with her family by her side. Born in Princess Anne County, now city of Virginia Beach, VA, the daughter of the late Charlie and Betty F. Shirley. Joyce was also preceded in death by her brothers, Norwood and Norris Shirley. She was a member of Blackwater Baptist Church. In previous years, Joyce was a Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir and played the piano for church services. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 155, Great Bridge. Joyce loved angels and she had many of them given to her by friends and family. She also wrote poems--her cousin Adabelle Riddick had a book made for us. Left to cherish her loving memory is her husband, Ronald E. Meiggs; sons, Scott and Brett Meiggs; sister, Betty Jean Whitehurst (Mert); and a host of other family and friends. Services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Blackwater Baptist Church, 6000 Blackwater Road, Virginia Beach. Burial will be in the church cemetery and the family will visit with friends in the church social hall following the committal. The family would like to thank all of her friends for being there during her fight with MS and a very special thank you to her many nurses and caregivers for their loving care. Please visit her book of memories page at www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a note to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary