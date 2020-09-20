Joyce Sullivan Glassman, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Virginia Beach,Va. She was a retired real estate professional after many years of service. Born in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Evelyn Saccoach Sullivan and Jack Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert Glassman and her son, H. Bradford "Brad" Glassman.
Joyce is survived by her sister, Marilyn S. Strachan of Pembroke, Mass.; daughter-in-law Jennifer Glassman; and 2 grandsons, Jack and Sam Glassman of Alexandria, Virginia, as well as a large and loving extended family in Boston, Massachusetts.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24th in the Laskin Road Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. The service will be live streamed through the funeral home Facebook page which can be accessed through hdoliver.com
. It was Joyce's desire to be cremated and buried beside her husband in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Her service and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Beth Sholom Village, where Joyce received excellent care in her final years. Beth Sholom is a (501c3) Non-Profit Organization. Anyone wishing to give a donation in Joyce's honor may visit the Beth Sholom donation page at https:/bethsholomvillage.com/make-a-donation/, or call directly (757) 961-3024. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hdoliver.com
