Joyce Sylvia Livermore
Joyce Sylvia Livermore, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on June 10, 2020.

Born in Knoxville, TN, ingrained in her was a love of the great outdoors that lasted her whole life. Joyce was a lifetime member of the National Audubon Society and her love of birds took her all over the world. She was a gardener of epic proportions with the greenest of green thumbs.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Karen Huggins (Mark); her son, Stephen Sherwood; her granddaughters, Caitlyn Winslow (Patrick); Samantha and LeighAnne Huggins; her great-grandsons, Joshua and Benjamin Winslow. Joyce is predeceased by the love of her life, Robert Livermore and her great-grandsons, Tucker and Wesley. Mom, Grandma, Gigi; she will be missed.

A very special thank you to the staff and care providers at Marian Manor, especially the much beloved Brenda Stevenson, who took such loving and excellent care of her for the past year and a half. The family could not be more grateful.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville chapel on Saturday, June 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Sunday, June 14 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
JUN
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
