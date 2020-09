Juan Enrique "Quique" Tavarez Alicea, 58, of Virginia Beach passed away at the hospital surrounded by his loving wife and children on September 16, 2020.Quique was a veteran who served in the United States Marine Corp for four years as well as the US Army for four years.A Celebration of Quique's life will be held at 2PM, Sept. 26th, at 4891 Blackwater Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23457. For the full obituary and to leave a condolence visit www.altmeyerfh.com