Juan Frederick Correa (Johnny) passed away on March 18, 2019. He was born September 12, 1921 at US Naval Station, Guantanamo, Cuba to Isabel and Juan Correa. He was predeceased by his mother at birth and was raised by his father and loving stepmother, Juanita. He is also predeceased by his beloved wife of 68 years, Mary Weyhgandt Correa. He is survived by his son, John Joseph Correa (Kathy) and daughter, Susan Anglen Judd (Chico); two grandchildren, Adam R. Anglen (Sharon), Rebecca L. Anglen (fiancÃ© Chris) and two great-grandchildren. The family would like to express our gratitude for the special kindness of his caregiver for the last two years, Patricia Fentress. We were all truly blessed to have had her as part of our lives.Juan served in the US Navy in World War II aboard the USS Woodson and in Korea. He retired from Prudential Insurance Company after 30 years. He and Mary were members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary for 15 years and the Norfolk Navy Sailing Association He was an active member of St. Brides Church, serving on the vestry for many years. Juan loved being on the water, especially sailing with Mary on their sailboat, the - â€˜Merry Effâ€™. Juan enjoyed sharing his passions of sailing, camping and his many hobbies with friends. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.A memorial service will be held at 10am Saturday, March 30th at St. Brides Episcopal Church, Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Brides Church. Cremation & Funeral Services assisted the family Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 28, 2019