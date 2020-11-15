Juan Jose Pinargote, of Virginia Beach, born in Ecuador, passed away at age 78 on November 12, 2020.
Juan worked as barber for Holland Plaza Barber Shop for 22 years. He achieved the highest rank in his profession as a master barber. He was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served as a spiritual leader for most of his time.
Juan will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, and friend. He loved good food, Coca Cola, and Mentos candy. He had a playful personality and loved making people laugh. He also loved to serve others and spent a big portion of his life doing so. He enjoyed traveling and educating himself in all aspects of life and was a man of honor that took care of his family.
