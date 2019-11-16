The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
View Map
Juanita Alston


1939 - 2019
Juanita Alston Obituary
Juanita Alston "Nita/Neet" went to be with the lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was born in South Norfolk on June 30, 1939 to the late Sarah and Calvin J. Robertson Sr. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School after high school she attended a Practical Nursing School in New York in which she received her degree in Nursing.

Juanita Alston is predeceased by son Karl Alston, two brothers: Shelton and Calvin Robertson, a sister Ida Wyatt, Aunt Minervia Warden and her daughter Amanda Heath whom raised her.

Juanita Alston leaves to cherish her memories, her husband Moses, son Sean and wife Christol, two beautiful grandchildren Cameron and Mariyah and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends which includes a very close friend of 46 plus years Helen Coleman.

Funeral service will be held at Metropolitan Funeral Home 120 W. Berkley Ave. Norfolk Va 23523 on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. with Reverend Nolan Davis officiating.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 16, 2019
