Juanita Austin Barber, 92, went home on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. She was a native of North Carolina. The daughter of the late Clennie and Soloman Eure. Juanita loved being a homemaker and a mother. She epitomized the Proverbs 31 woman. She enjoyed cooking and caring for others. She loved the Lord and was currently a media member of Jimmy Swaggart ministries. Juanita was predeceased by her first husband, Bentley Willis Austin and her second husband, Marvin Edward Barber. She is survived by her children, Anne Austin and husband Kenny, Diane Cook, Denise Freidlin and husband Rick, Kenneth "Ken" Austin and Bentley "Ben" Austin; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We love and miss you. Juanita will be greatly missed by her friends and family. All services at this time are private. No visit with Juanita was complete without words of salvation and a scripture reading. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.