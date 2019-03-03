|
Juanita Evelyn â€œPiggieâ€ Ball, 86, passed away on February 25, 2019. Piggie was born in Norfolk, graduated from Norview High School and graduated cum laude from Tidewater Community College. She was in retail for many years and loved sewing and quilting. She was recently predeceased by her husband of 66 years, H. Wayne Ball. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Sharon Douglas (Keith) and Steve Ball; 4 grandchildren, Ben Douglas (Ronnie), Allison Burket, Katie Stegina (Sean) and Jason Ball; 2 great-grandchildren, Stephanie Burket and Max Stegina; brother, Alfred Anderson; sister-in-law, Shirley Bergeron; and brother-in-law, Ben Ball (Maureen).A Celebration of Life for both Piggie and Wayne will be held in the spring.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019