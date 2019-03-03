The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
For more information about
Juanita Ball
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita E. "Piggie" Ball


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juanita E. "Piggie" Ball Obituary
Juanita Evelyn â€œPiggieâ€ Ball, 86, passed away on February 25, 2019. Piggie was born in Norfolk, graduated from Norview High School and graduated cum laude from Tidewater Community College. She was in retail for many years and loved sewing and quilting. She was recently predeceased by her husband of 66 years, H. Wayne Ball. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Sharon Douglas (Keith) and Steve Ball; 4 grandchildren, Ben Douglas (Ronnie), Allison Burket, Katie Stegina (Sean) and Jason Ball; 2 great-grandchildren, Stephanie Burket and Max Stegina; brother, Alfred Anderson; sister-in-law, Shirley Bergeron; and brother-in-law, Ben Ball (Maureen).A Celebration of Life for both Piggie and Wayne will be held in the spring.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Download Now