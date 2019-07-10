Juanita (Nita) Fanny Parker, 57, passed away on Sunday, July 7, at Sentara Obici Hospital after a courageous, eight-year long journey with cancer. Born on June 10, 1962, in Norfolk, VA, she is the daughter of Marvin Lee Fanny, Sr. and Barbara Harrell Fanny. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Roosevelt and Mildred Harrell; her paternal grandparents, Clinton and Christine Fanny; her mother-in-law, Catherine Parker Howell; and an aunt, Audrey H. Jernigan. A 1980 honor graduate of Suffolk High School, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Speech and Language Pathology from Old Dominion University. In 2018, she retired as a speech therapist, having served the students of the Suffolk City and Sussex County Schools for 33 years. Even in retirement, the â€œSpeech Ladyâ€ took great joy and pleasure in keeping abreast of her former students and their lives and treasured the times when she would meet or chat with a former colleague. In addition to her parents, left to cherish her memory are her high school sweetheart and devoted husband, Gary D. Parker; her daughter, Brynn E. Parker; her son, Christian D. Parker; and her brother, Marvin Lee Fanny, Jr. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Linda P. Warren (Russell), Peggi Parker Butler (Gary); their families, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and former students and colleagues, who will always admire and remember her wit, strength and resiliency. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 a. m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with the Rev. Dr. Thurman R. Hayes, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Lawn Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation from 7 â€" 8 p.m. on Wednesday night at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater at P.O. Box 12693, Norfolk, VA 23541 or the at 4416 Expressway Dr., Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank Dr. Strickler from Duke University, as well as Dr. R. Goudar and Nurses Theresa and Gina from Virginia Oncology. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 10, 2019