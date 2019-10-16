|
(December 23, 1941 - October 12, 2019)
Juanita Gibson Powell, born on December 23, 1941, passed away in the morning hours of October 12, 2019, in Anderson, SC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Frances Gibson; sister, Bonnie Pierce; and brother, Dwight Gibson.
She attended East Carolina University and William and Mary College and went on to become a lab technician at Norfolk General Hospital and a medical technologist at Chesapeake General Hospital. She also worked at several locations on the Outer Banks, including the Wright Brothers Memorial, Elizabethan Gardens and the Roanoke Island Festival Park, and the Outer Banks Welcome Center. More recently, she worked at the South Carolina Welcome Center. Over the years, she was active in many local organizations and clubs, including The Lazy Daisy Garden Club and The Red Hats, and was a member of Westminster Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly sixty years, Staley B. Powell III; daughter, Michelle Crawford, and her husband, Jeremy, of Covington, GA; son, Brian Powell and his wife, Sylvia, of South Mills, NC; daughter, Frances Powell-Cunningham and her husband, Sean, of Santa Monica, CA; four grandchildren, Brian Powell, Jr., Matthew Powell, Tiffany Crawford and Ashley Crawford; and two beloved pets, Tipper and Holly.
The family will receive friends from 10 am -12 pm with a memorial service to follow at 12 pm on Saturday, October 19th at Sandifer Funeral Home, 512 East Main Street, Westminster, SC 29693.
Flowers may be sent to the funeral home, or in lieu of flowers, a donation may be sent to Safe Harbor Women's Shelter at www.safeharborsc.org. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.
