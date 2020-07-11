On Monday, July 06, 2020, at Sentara Leigh Memorial Hospital, Mrs. Juanita Lois Baynes was called to rest after a courageous battle with heart disease. Juanita was born on October 13,1940, in Norfolk,Virginia and was blessed to be a daughter of the late Hubert Crocker & Allena Wood Crocker. Juanita was the devoted wife of John Egdar Baynes Jr. for sixty-one remarkable years, the beautiful mother of Sabrina Lynette Putney, and Nana (Grandmother) of Porsha Leann Putney.
Juanita was a faithful, dedicated member of Grace Episcopal Church. She showed pride in helping stock and distribute food from the food pantry and her service as the secretary for the St. Cecilia's guild. She loved volunteering at The Annual Franklin W. Thornton Golf Classic and Men's Crabfest. In addition, Juanita was a member of The Eastern Star.
Her viewing will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 1 - 5 p.m. in the chapel. A graveside service will take place 11:00 a.m. on Monday at Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery. If you are able to drive to Juanita & John's home, we would like family and friends to arrive at 9:30am for a long procession to the grave site. However, due to Covid-19, only a pre-selected group of family will be permitted to get out of the car and attend the service in person. Please, view the LIVE stream of the service from your car or from the comfort of your house. This website will be updated with the live stream: www.halefuneralhome.com