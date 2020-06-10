Juanita L Claussen, 80, passed away on June 5, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Clyde and Elsie Franklin. She was predeceased by her husband, Morris "Sandy" Claussen; sisters, Polly Grow and Vivian Petrosky and a brother, Benjamin Franklin.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Sharon Hathaway of Savanah, GA, Marcy Denaro (Joe) of Ankeny, Iowa, Thomas Claussen (Wanda) of Portsmouth, VA and Cynthia Claussen of Portsmouth, VA; grandchildren, Katharine Marsac, Joey and Nick Denaro, Ashlynn Claussen, Cody Nation and Kendall Crawford along with one great granddaughter, Ripley Marsac and her sisters, Phyllis Godwin, Mary Lou Jones and Betty Jean Mitchell and a brother, Arthur Franklin.
An open visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 9am to 5pm. Funeral service will be on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:30 PM at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk, VA 23434. Private interment will be at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.