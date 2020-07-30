Juanita "Judy" Miller Zirkle, 90, of Chesapeake, VA., passed away July 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Ernest Miller and Clemence Miller of Harrisonburg, VA.
Judy was preceded in death by her sister Sue Foltz and her brother Alfred Miller. She is survived by her siblings: Ann Payne, Juliana Miller, and David Gee. Judy was the widow of the Rev. Otis "O.T." Zirkle of Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Portsmouth, VA. Following his death, she had two long term companions, both now deceased, Bill Bryant and Bill Holliday. Judy was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her three children: Bruce Zirkle (Luisa), Sharon Weeks (Tom), and Keith V. Zirkle (Evelyn); grandchildren, Alan Zirkle (Liz), Lauren Davis (Greg), Victor Weeks, Aden Weeks (Morgan), Byron Weeks, Keith W. Zirkle, and Ty Zirkle; and great-grandchildren, Vincent and Joshua Davis, and Leo and Lucas Zirkle.
Judy was a vivacious woman with a ready smile, a great sense of style, and a love of walking. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family. Judy worked for 38 years as a medical editor and administrative assistant at Urology of Virginia. She also was a member of Apostles Lutheran Church in Chesapeake Virginia.
The family would like to thank Kings Grant House for their hard work and dedication during the last three years of her life. Heartfelt thanks are also extended to Intrepid Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online or via Facebook to catalystresource.net
, a Guatemalan orphanage. A private service for the family will be conducted by Foster Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com
.