Juanita, 93, went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10 am Saturday at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from 2-4 pm in Loving Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital s. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com