Juanita â€œNitaâ€ Wyatt passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Julian Morgan Haslett, Sr. and Margie Juanita Gardner. She is preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Lou Lassiter; brother, Carl Haslett and two grandson, Jason Thomas Chavis and Justin Allen Chavis.
Nita was a 1960 graduate of Suffolk High School and attended Paul D. Camp Community College. She was a retired employee of Family Medicine after 19 years. She was a very active and faithful member of Suffolk Christian Church. She was a terrific homemaker, who had great love for her family and friends.
Left to cherish Nitaâ€™s memory is her husband of 34 years, Billy Wyatt; a brother, Morgan Haslett of Malabar FL; her children, Julie Masters (Bobby), Lisa Branchaud (Glenn), Jim Harcum (Penny) all residence of Suffolk and Renee Harcum of Crozet, VA; stepsons, David Wyatt (Nancy) and Brian Wyatt (Gail), both of Suffolk, VA; 12 grandchildren, Kristin, Ryan, Brittany, Heather, Holly, Lindsey, Will, Logan, Bennett, Samantha, Shae and Emma and 12 great grandchildren; a niece, Trina Blocker of Mooreland, GA; a special friend since childhood, Ginny Carper, along with numerous cousins.
A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Michael Halley in Suffolk Christian Church on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation will be held in R.W Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 6:30 to 8 PM. Burial will be at Holly Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Children Fund of Suffolk Christian Church, 216 Main St. Suffolk, VA 23434 or Sentara Hospice House, 3760 Sentara Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019