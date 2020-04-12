|
|
Juanito AÃ±oNuevo, age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 4th, 2020. A loving father and a fierce friend who will be dearly missed by everyone whose life he has touched. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sonia AÃ±oNuevo; his children Jessica AÃ±oNuevo and Gregory Schanz, Justine AÃ±oNuevo, Lisa AÃ±oNuevo, Christine AÃ±oNuevo Thomason, and Joey AÃ±oNuevo; his grandchildren Brandon Scales, Amanda Thomason, Johnathan Thomason; and great grandchildren Isaiah Scales, Luke Scales, Eli Scales, Trevor Thomason. Funeral services will be held at the Albert G Horton Jr Memorial Veteran's Cemetery at a date to be determined after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020