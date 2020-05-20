Juanito M. Angeles, 78, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020.
Mr. Angeles was born in the Philippines and retired from the U.S. Navy after 23 years of service.
Services will be private at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home and Rosewood Memorial Park.
Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneral home.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.