Juanito M. Angeles
Juanito M. Angeles, 78, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020.

Mr. Angeles was born in the Philippines and retired from the U.S. Navy after 23 years of service.

Services will be private at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home and Rosewood Memorial Park.

Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneral home.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
