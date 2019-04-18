|
Sedley â€" Judie Olivia Rose McNamara, 86, passed away April 17, 2019, in her home. Born in Suffolk, she was the daughter of the late Robert Roy Rose and Julia Bryan Rose and was predeceased by her husband of 65 years John James McNamara and a son James Patrick McNamara. Judie enjoyed crocheting.Left to cherish her memory is two daughters Michele Aiken and Laurie Anne McNamara; two sons Robert Michael McNamara (Judy) and John David McNamara (Joyce); eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Southampton Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Friday in the funeral home and suggests that memorial donations be made to a favorite local charity. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 18, 2019