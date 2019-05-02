Judy Dunton, 83, of Virginia Beach, VA, died on April 28, 2019, at UVA Hospital from complications stemming from esophageal cancer. Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. A devoted and founding parishioner at Church of the Holy Family in Virginia Beach, she loved life, her friends, and most of all her family. The daughter of a diplomat, Judy was born in Pineville, LA but spent much of her childhood in Europe. A graduate of LSU, Judy was proud of her Louisiana roots and looked forward to return visits each year. Married to a naval intelligence officer, Judy spent her life packing up, moving and raising a young family through moves to OK, HI, NY, NC and VA. Judy is survived by her living children, Jim Dunton of Atlanta; Gay Perez and her husband Lorenzo Perez, and their children Allie and Caleb of Charlottesville; Beth Dunton of Virginia Beach; son-in-law Tony Agnelli and his wife Laurie Powers, and their children Dominic Agnelli, Mia Agnelli, Erin Powers, and James Powers of Virginia Beach; her two sisters, Roberta St Pierre and her husband Roy of Whitehall, LA, and Donna Loupe of Atlanta; and her sister-in-law Janice Loupe of Savannah, MO. Judy was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Dunton; her eldest daughter, Joy Agnelli; and her brother, Mac Loupe. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, located at 1264 N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be offered by the Rev. Eric Ayers at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Church of the Holy Family, with burial services to follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Family and friends will gather back at the church for hospitality immediately following the burial. Flowers may be sent to the Great Neck Chapel of Hollomon-Brown. Memorial Donations in Judyâ€™s memory may be sent to the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center via the UVA Health Foundation at 1240 Lee Street, PO Box 800, Charlottesville, VA, 22908, or online at https://giving.uvahealth.com. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 2, 2019