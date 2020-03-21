|
Judith Kennedy, 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of the late James and Estelle Simpson and sister to Jeanne, Jim, Bob, Linda, Kathy, Bunny, Sandy, Donna, Joan, and Keith. Judy is survived by her husband, Jack, of 56 years and their three sons, John (wife Barbara), Robert (wife Tammy), and Charles (wife Jennifer). Grandma Judy will also be missed by her ten grandchildren Jacob, Ryan, Olivia, Henry, Harper, Ashley, Brandon, Tyler, Raven, and Ericka, as well as her many, many nieces and nephews. Judy was a great wife, an amazing mother and grandmother, and a friend to all, who cherished life and absolutely loved her family. She had an enormous personality and made friends with everyone she met. Judy will be missed every day and forever. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the near future to honor her. Memorial contributions may be made in Judy's name to the Albemarle Home Care & Hospice.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 21, 2020