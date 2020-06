Judi Adkins, 71, of Chesapeake, passed away on Monday June 8, 2020 after battling a long illness.She is survived by her husband Bill; daughter, Samantha Adkins Whitt & her boyfriend Michael of Chesapeake; son, Andrew Adkins and his wife Ashley of Sarasota, FL; grandsons, Landen Whitt of Chesapeake, Brady & Connor Adkins of Sarasota, FL; sister, Jackie Bailey of Snellville, GA and brother, Jerry Henderlite of Chesapeake.She is predeceased by her parents James & Forestine Henderlite of Norfolk and a brother, James Henderlite, Jr. of Warrenton, NC. She was born in Norfolk and a 1966 graduate of Granby High School. She was a retired School Bus Driver for the City of Chesapeake. Most importantly she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be unbelievably missed.The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, 23322. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.The visitation will begin with the family receiving friends from 6 - 8 pm Monday at the funeral home. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com