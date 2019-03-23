Surrounded by her family, Judith Ann Marsyla passed on March 18, 2019, at age 75 in Corpus Christi, Tx. Judith graduated from Norview High School in 1961 and attended Old Dominion University. She married Gary R. Susag in 1964 and they had 3 children: Gary R. Susag, Jr., Scott C. Susag and Molly A. Susag. She attended the University of Hawaii, Monoa, where she earned her Bachelorâ€™s (1992) then Masterâ€™s (1994) degrees in Social Work. She worked at the Salvation Army Treatment Center following receiving her degrees. She then went on to work as a career counselor for the US Army at Fort Hood in Killeen, TX. On October 14, 2004, she married Edward Marsyla in Honolulu, HI. Shortly after, they moved to South Padre Island, TX. Her social activities on the island included being a member of the Red Hats Society and the Padre Island Bridge Group. She is survived by her loving husband, Edward Marsyla, sisters Kathy Koontz and Betsy Johnson, children Gary, Scott and Molly Susag, grandchildren Rachel & Ryan Susag, and Clifford Walker. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary