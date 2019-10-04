Home

Judith Ann Shore, 76, died of natural causes October 1st, 2019 at her home in Suffolk, VA. Judy was born in Portsmouth, VA, daughter of the late Annie L. Aiken and Thomas E. Blythe. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles P. Shore, and by her children, Steven T. Shore (Evelyn) of Jacksonville, FL, Crystal S. Moran (Mark) of Columbia, MD, Cindy L. Salopek (Phillip), of Clarksville, MD, and grandchildren, Scott, Kristoffer, Charles, Joshua, and Caroline. Judy was a graduate of Churchland High School, Portsmouth, and was a member of First Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's memory can be made to First Lutheran Church, 1301 Colley Ave., Norfolk, VA 23517, or to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
