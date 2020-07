Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away 7-20-2020. Graveside service, 10a, Wed, 7-29-20 @ Holly Lawn Cem. Visitation, Tue, 7-28-20 from 5-8p @ Parr Funeral Home. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com

