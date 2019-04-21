|
|
Judith Berlin Kaufman, 81, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 20199 in Delray Beach, FL. Judith was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Leon and Florence Berlin. She is predeceased by her husband Murray M. Kaufman and sister Barbara Patish. Survivors include her daughters, Lori Kaufman and Mindy Stergas (David), and a granddaughter, Sarah Michelle Kaufman. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1:00pm at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Cantor David Proser officiating. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019