Judith Catherine Moore passed away peacefully at home on January 9, 2020 with her devoted husband by her side. The oldest daughter of the late James B. and Ella C. Clifton, Judy was 73 years old.
Judy was a proud graduate of Princess Anne High School Class of '64 and a former student at Old Dominion University. She worked for the City of Virginia Beach for 33 years in the Department of Finance and retired from Social Services. Judy was a past Worthy Matron of Kempsville Chapter #173 in the Order of the Eastern Star. She proudly served as the Grand Representative of Maryland in Virginia from 2011 to 2013 and was notably honored to have received the Most Worthy Grand Matron Special Appointment "Hummingbird" from 2015 to 2018.
She was married to Sidney T. Moore for 44 years, and proudly raised two children Catherine Christiansen and James Moore. She found her greatest reward in being a grandmother to Andrew Meechan, Ethan Moore, and Jaden Moore. If she wasn't traveling for the Eastern Star, she could be found cheering from the sidelines, grandstand, or center court. She even learned to be a groupie for a rock band. She will be forever remembered by her sisters, Janice Johnson and Joanne Blake, and her extended family Allison Hill, Carrie Moore, Emma Williams, Erica Johnson, Megan Clark, and Christopher Blake.
A visitation will be held at Smith and Williams Funeral Home, 4889 Princess Anne Road on Thursday, January 16, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral will be held on Friday, January 17, at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. After the services, all are welcome to a reception at Kempsville Masonic Lodge hosted by Kempsville Chapter #173 Order of the Eastern Star.
Donations can be made in Judy's name to the . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020