Judith Divers Clay
1938 - 2020
Judith (Judy) Divers Clay of Virginia Beach, VA went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on October 30, 2020. Judy was born in Norfolk on November 11, 1938 and was a retired school teacher with Norfolk Public Schools. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Clay, Jr. and daughters Kimberly and Laura Clay. She is survived by daughter Sara Kight (Tim), son Chip Clay (Amanda), granddaughter Chelsea Hezel (Zach), grandsons Alec Dohmann, Karson Kight and three great-grandchildren. Judy was a long-standing member of St. Aidan's Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach. A celebration of her life and interment will be held in the spring at St. Aidan's. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 8, 2020.
