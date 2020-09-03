Judith Hathaway, 99, died August 31, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, she was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Carleton and Mattie Tucker Savage Hathaway; and two brothers, Thomas Carleton Hathaway, Jr. and wife Elizabeth, and William Savage Hathaway and wife Helen. She retired from Plantation Pipeline Co. as director of data processing. Judith was a member of Churchland Baptist Church, a graduate of Randolph Macon Women's College, and a Navy LTJG veteran of World War II.
Survivors include seven nieces and nephews, Thomas C. Hathaway III and wife Myrna, Michie Hathaway Schrock, Meg Hathaway Retinger and husband John, Barbara Gordon, George DuBois and wife Betsy, Richard Hathaway and wife Lisa, and Frances Cornatzer; eleven great nieces and nephews; and numerous great great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, at 2 PM in Churchland Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church the hour before the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Suffolk, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Churchland Baptist Church. www.SturtevantFH.com