1/1
Judith Felicia Hathaway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Hathaway, 99, died August 31, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, she was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Carleton and Mattie Tucker Savage Hathaway; and two brothers, Thomas Carleton Hathaway, Jr. and wife Elizabeth, and William Savage Hathaway and wife Helen. She retired from Plantation Pipeline Co. as director of data processing. Judith was a member of Churchland Baptist Church, a graduate of Randolph Macon Women's College, and a Navy LTJG veteran of World War II.

Survivors include seven nieces and nephews, Thomas C. Hathaway III and wife Myrna, Michie Hathaway Schrock, Meg Hathaway Retinger and husband John, Barbara Gordon, George DuBois and wife Betsy, Richard Hathaway and wife Lisa, and Frances Cornatzer; eleven great nieces and nephews; and numerous great great nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, at 2 PM in Churchland Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church the hour before the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Suffolk, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Churchland Baptist Church. www.SturtevantFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Churchland Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Churchland Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved