Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Judy Jones Bozarth, 81, of Virginia Beach, VA, died October 19, 2019, at Sentara Hospice House.

Judy was a native of West Virginia, but had lived in Virginia Beach for 56 years. She taught in Virginia Public Schools and later worked at Virginia Beach Central Library before retiring.

Judy was preceded in death by parents, Dr. Emory E. Jones, Jr., and Iola McIntire and her son, Emory Randolph Bozarth. Survivors include her husband, Frank; son, Frank Downs Bozarth; daughter, Jennifer Peters; grandchildren, Brandon and Blaise Bozarth and Luke and Tommi Peters; and a brother, Emory Jones.

A memorial visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019
