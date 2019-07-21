Judith K. Wheeler, 77, passed away peacefully July 13th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and is now at peace in Heaven with her Heavenly Father.



â€œJudyâ€ as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, was born February 13th, 1942 to the late Warren and Blanche Davenport in Norfolk, VA. She was the epitome of tenacity. Through sickness and health, she held on tightly to her faith in Jesus Christ. Judy will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all whom had the privilege to know her.



Left to cherish her memory is: her loving husband of 54 years, Brooks Wheeler; two daughters, Kimberly Wheeler-Pasquale (Peter) and Tammy Ernsberger; son, Jason Wheeler (Crystal); grandson, Bryce Ernsberger; two granddaughters, Summer Elford and Annastyn Wheeler; sister, Rebecca Howell; brother, Michael Davenport and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.



A private service to celebrate Judy's life will held at a later date.