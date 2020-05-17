Judith Kay Burke
1941 - 2020
Judith Kay Burke, 78, passed away on May 12, 2020. She was born on May 23, 1941 to the late John T. Stokes and Doris Curley Stokes. She was preceded in death by her son Keith Allen Forbes, daughters, Sarah E. Thomas, Janet M. Forbes, her husband, Lester J. Burke, and brother Barry M. Stokes. Judy is survived by her son Neal K. Forbes (Marjorie), grandson Daniel K. Forbes (Kayla), granddaughter Carey L. Avery (Steve) and 2 great granddaughters, sister Phyllis J. Burlage, brother Wayne K. Stokes (Debbie), and sister in law Mary W. Stokes. Judy was retired from Crestar Bank.

The family will hold a small graveside service.

Donations can be made to Fox Hill Central United Methodist Church, Hampton VA.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the love and care she received from Virginia Beach Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
